Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Received An 14.49% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s traded shares were 2.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $92.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.10% or $4.48. The 52-week high for the CSGP share is $92.36, that puts it down -0.01 from that peak though still a striking 29.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.12. The company’s market capitalization is $37.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) registered a 5.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.10% in intraday trading to $92.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.24%, and it has moved by 12.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.12%. The short interest in Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Costar Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) shares have gone up 14.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.34% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -79.30% this quarter and then drop -67.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $649.47 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $678.86 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $584.37 million and $605.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.09%. While earnings are projected to return -50.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CSGP Dividends

Costar Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

Costar Group, Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.63%, with the float percentage being 101.85%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,043 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 64.91 million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $6.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 16.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.81 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 billion.