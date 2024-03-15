Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Given A -48.35% drop From High?

During the recent session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.04% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the LIFE share is $2.70, that puts it down -48.35 from that peak though still a striking 40.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $106.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.35K shares over the past three months.
Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information
Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) registered a 12.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.04% in intraday trading to $1.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.15%, and it has moved by -5.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.87%. The short interest in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.
Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Atyr Pharma Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares have gone up 7.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.09% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.00% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,922.70% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.36%. While earnings are projected to return 3.83% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.
LIFE Dividends
Atyr Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders
Atyr Pharma Inc insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.63%, with the float percentage being 73.59%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.19 million shares (or 17.86% of all shares), a total value of $22.01 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 8.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.59 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 5.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 8.39% of the stock, which is worth about $9.38 million.