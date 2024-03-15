Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Given A -48.35% drop From High?

During the recent session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.04% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the LIFE share is $2.70, that puts it down -48.35 from that peak though still a striking 40.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $106.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.35K shares over the past three months.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) registered a 12.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.04% in intraday trading to $1.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.15%, and it has moved by -5.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.87%. The short interest in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.