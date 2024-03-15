Can Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 42.28% YTD?

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 49.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $27.50, that puts it down -12.57 from that peak though still a striking 70.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.28. The company’s market capitalization is $54.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 83.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 72.62 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.28% in intraday trading to $24.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.67%, and it has moved by 1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 209.63%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 97.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) shares have gone up 56.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.00% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $625.33 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $653.37 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $525.19 million and $532.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.10% and then jump by 22.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 32.10% in 2024.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc insiders own 6.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.37%, with the float percentage being 44.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 168.58 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 53.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $818.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.41 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $604.09 million.