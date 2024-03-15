BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Is Down -5.95% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -25.18% – What To Do Now

During the last session, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s traded shares were 2.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.94% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the BTSG share is $12.14, that puts it down -47.51 from that peak though still a striking -5.95% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 million shares over the past three months.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) registered a -5.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.94% in intraday trading to $8.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.76%, and it has moved by -26.32% in 30 days. The short interest in BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) is 9.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.