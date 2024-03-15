Boom Or Bust? Where Will Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 2.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the DB share is $15.02, that puts it down -0.81 from that peak though still a striking 40.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.85. The company’s market capitalization is $29.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $14.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.66%, and it has moved by 16.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.90%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is 9.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deutsche Bank AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares have gone up 35.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.45% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then drop -8.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.65%. While earnings are projected to return 6.61% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.34% per annum.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Deutsche Bank AG is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank AG insiders own 8.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.48%, with the float percentage being 45.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 626 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 76.41 million shares (or 3.74% of all shares), a total value of $804.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.39 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $709.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.97 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $168.15 million.