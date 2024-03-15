Boom Or Bust: Where Does Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.18% or $1.81. The 52-week high for the MOD share is $96.00, that puts it down -13.3 from that peak though still a striking 77.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 917.44K shares over the past three months.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) registered a 2.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.18% in intraday trading to $84.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.17%, and it has moved by 15.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 263.80%. The short interest in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Modine Manufacturing Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) shares have gone up 91.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.18% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then jump 9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $606.74 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $628.92 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $618.1 million and $575.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.80% and then jump by 9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.19%. While earnings are projected to return 65.51% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.90% per annum.

MOD Dividends

Modine Manufacturing Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)’s Major holders

Modine Manufacturing Co. insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.09%, with the float percentage being 100.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 397 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 9.58% of all shares), a total value of $165.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.84 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $126.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $48.73 million.