Boom Or Bust: Where Does LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the LMFA share is $8.22, that puts it down -176.77 from that peak though still a striking 45.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $7.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 185.22K shares over the past three months.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $2.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.03%, and it has moved by -4.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.23%. The short interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 73620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LM Funding America Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) shares have gone down -14.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.44% against 12.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 620.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.51 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $234k and $188k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,265.80% and then jump by 1,768.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.52%. While earnings are projected to return 34.08% in 2024.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America Inc insiders own 15.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.99%, with the float percentage being 10.63%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 35121.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16505.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $48856.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 24457.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72395.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16505.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $48856.0.