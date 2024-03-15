Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Surged -10.28% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $182.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the BA share is $267.54, that puts it down -46.63 from that peak though still a striking 3.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $176.25. The company’s market capitalization is $111.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.92 million shares over the past three months.
Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information
Boeing Co. (BA) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $182.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.07%, and it has moved by -10.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.94%. The short interest in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is 8.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.
Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Boeing Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boeing Co. (BA) shares have gone down -12.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 143.55% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.50% this quarter and then jump 173.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.55 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.9 billion by the end of Jun 2024.
BA Dividends
Boeing Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders
Boeing Co. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.51%, with the float percentage being 65.57%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,832 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.25 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $9.98 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 36.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.77 billion.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boeing Co. (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.96 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.46 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 billion.