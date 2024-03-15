BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)’s Stock Is Down -17.47% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 18.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BB share is $5.75, that puts it down -87.3 from that peak though still a striking 16.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.94 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $3.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.45%, and it has moved by 13.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.47%. The short interest in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 46.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.72 day(s) to cover.