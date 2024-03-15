B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Rose 8.95% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -18.67% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 5.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $4.40, that puts it down -71.21 from that peak though still a striking 8.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.67 million shares over the past three months.

B2gold Corp (BTG) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $2.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.28%, and it has moved by 4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.57%. The short interest in B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) is 16.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2gold Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2gold Corp (BTG) shares have gone down -17.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $418.73 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $417.47 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $458 million and $470.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.60% and then drop by -11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.48%. While earnings are projected to return -26.02% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B2gold Corp is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2gold Corp insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.78%, with the float percentage being 67.33%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 143.09 million shares (or 11.03% of all shares), a total value of $510.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.74 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $370.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2gold Corp (BTG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 68.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $199.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68.41 million, or about 5.27% of the stock, which is worth about $197.7 million.