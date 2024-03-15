Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.87% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the ATXS share is $15.65, that puts it up 0.7 from that peak though still a striking 72.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $865.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 826.62K shares over the past three months.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) registered a 7.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.87% in intraday trading to $15.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.83%, and it has moved by 13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.28%. The short interest in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 1.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.