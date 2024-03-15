Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.87% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the ATXS share is $15.65, that puts it up 0.7 from that peak though still a striking 72.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $865.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 826.62K shares over the past three months.
Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information
Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) registered a 7.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.87% in intraday trading to $15.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.83%, and it has moved by 13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.28%. The short interest in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 1.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Astria Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares have gone up 88.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.79% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.50% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.84%. While earnings are projected to return 19.08% in 2024.
ATXS Dividends
Astria Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders
Astria Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.86%, with the float percentage being 88.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 10.56% of all shares), a total value of $24.68 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.19 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.24 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $7.62 million.