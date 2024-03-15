As The Stock Falls By -18.11% Year-To-Date, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the recent session, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.60% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the ADM share is $87.30, that puts it down -47.62 from that peak though still a striking 14.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.72. The company’s market capitalization is $30.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.41 million shares over the past three months.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) trade information
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) registered a 1.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.60% in intraday trading to $59.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.90%, and it has moved by 11.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.00%. The short interest in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) is 6.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Archer Daniels Midland Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) shares have gone down -26.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.20% against 23.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.10% this quarter and then drop -24.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.25 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.55 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.07 billion and $25.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.02%. While earnings are projected to return -17.36% in 2024, the next five years will return -6.60% per annum.
ADM Dividends
Archer Daniels Midland Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is 1.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.