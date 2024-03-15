As The Stock Falls By -12.62% Year-To-Date, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 23.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $19.74, that puts it down -21.85 from that peak though still a striking 48.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.37. The company’s market capitalization is $20.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.35 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Carnival Corp. (CCL) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $16.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.45%, and it has moved by 7.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.61%. The short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 94.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.