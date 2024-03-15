After A -6.35% Drop In The Last Week, Does Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares were 7.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $137.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$2.55. The 52-week high for the TSM share is $158.40, that puts it down -15.56 from that peak though still a striking 40.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.21. The company’s market capitalization is $710.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.68 million shares over the past three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $137.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by 6.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.10%. The short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is 22.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) shares have gone up 49.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.11% against 19.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.5 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.63 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.23%. While earnings are projected to return 19.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.30% per annum.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is 1.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.26%, with the float percentage being 17.26%. Sanders Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.99 million shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.35 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) shares are American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 23.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.63 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 billion.