Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Is It Possible To Be Up 26.90% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 84.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $187.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$7.73. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $227.30, that puts it down -21.51 from that peak though still a striking 56.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.02. The company’s market capitalization is $302.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 82.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 75.13 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $187.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.51%, and it has moved by 9.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.91%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 34.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone up 73.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.57% against 1.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.43 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.69 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.35 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.43%. While earnings are projected to return 39.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 24.96% per annum.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.97%, with the float percentage being 75.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,082 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 140.05 million shares (or 8.75% of all shares), a total value of $14.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.17 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.82 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $3.99 billion.