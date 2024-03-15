A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI)

During the recent session, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.72% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the LSDI share is $17.00, that puts it down -1238.58 from that peak though still a striking -20.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $22.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 45180.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 32.77K shares over the past three months.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) registered a -23.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.72% in intraday trading to $1.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.73%, and it has moved by -45.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.92%. The short interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) is 16350.000000000002 shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14,614.30% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360k by the end of Jun 2024.
LSDI Dividends
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc insiders own 30.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.24%, with the float percentage being 10.40%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of K2 Principal Fund, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.
Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value.