A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI)

During the recent session, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.72% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the LSDI share is $17.00, that puts it down -1238.58 from that peak though still a striking -20.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $22.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 45180.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 32.77K shares over the past three months.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) registered a -23.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.72% in intraday trading to $1.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.73%, and it has moved by -45.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.92%. The short interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) is 16350.000000000002 shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.