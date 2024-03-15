A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD), As It Continued To Fall -13.02% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 3.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $20.75, that puts it down -31.91 from that peak though still a striking 12.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.76. The company’s market capitalization is $27.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.57 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $15.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.16%, and it has moved by 11.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.98%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is 15.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares have gone down -3.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.14% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.04 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.64 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 3.50% in the coming quarter.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corp. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.60%, with the float percentage being 65.00%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 75.22 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 61.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $900.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.18 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $468.24 million.