Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ZCAR share is $14.75, that puts it down -1150.0 from that peak though still a striking -0.85% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $74.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 557.16K shares over the past three months.
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) trade information
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (ZCAR) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $1.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.89%, and it has moved by -25.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.36%. The short interest in Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) is 28640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ZCAR Dividends
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)’s Major holders
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.68%, with the float percentage being 0.80%. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9009.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10630.0 market value.