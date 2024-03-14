Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM): Can A Stock That’s Down -30.57% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.76% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $0.26, that puts it down -85.71 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $136.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.25 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) registered a 6.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.76% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.51%, and it has moved by 2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.60%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) is 64.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.91 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zomedica Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zomedica Corp (ZOM) shares have gone down -22.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.18 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.16 million and $5.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.70% and then jump by 49.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.01%. While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2024.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.17%, with the float percentage being 9.32%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.81 million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $9.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.32 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.