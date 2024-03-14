X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Shares Have Been Down About -1.19% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the recent session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.58% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XFOR share is $2.58, that puts it down -210.84 from that peak though still a striking 31.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $138.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) registered a -1.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.58% in intraday trading to $0.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.62%, and it has moved by -10.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.01%. The short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 14.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.52 day(s) to cover.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) shares have gone down -30.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.89% against 13.40.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.68%. While earnings are projected to return 59.87% in 2024.
XFOR Dividends
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.61%, with the float percentage being 62.13%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.96 million shares (or 9.71% of all shares), a total value of $30.96 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 14.99 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.07 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $3.57 million.