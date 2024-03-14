Why Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.43% or $2.14. The 52-week high for the RNA share is $22.87, that puts it up 7.89 from that peak though still a striking 80.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) registered a 9.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.43% in intraday trading to $24.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.03%, and it has moved by 70.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.14%. The short interest in Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) is 7.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.24 day(s) to cover.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avidity Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) shares have gone up 244.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.90% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.40% this quarter and then drop -19.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.41 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.28 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.23 million and $2.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.70% and then jump by 53.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.60%. While earnings are projected to return -12.57% in 2024.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Avidity Biosciences Inc insiders own 6.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.40%, with the float percentage being 91.26%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.62 million shares (or 14.34% of all shares), a total value of $117.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.69 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $37.23 million.