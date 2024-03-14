Why Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $29.44, that puts it down -463.98 from that peak though still a striking -1.53% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.80 million shares over the past three months.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.51% in intraday trading to $5.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by -25.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.96%. The short interest in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is 47.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.46 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agilon Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agilon Health Inc (AGL) shares have gone down -71.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.43% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.00% and then jump by 39.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.65%. While earnings are projected to return 37.77% in 2024.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Agilon Health Inc insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.51%, with the float percentage being 112.08%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 100.0 million shares (or 24.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.78 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agilon Health Inc (AGL) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 19.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $342.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.04 million, or about 4.70% of the stock, which is worth about $364.67 million.