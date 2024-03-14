What To Expect As Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Delivers An 23.06% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the AAOI share is $24.75, that puts it down -77.04 from that peak though still a striking 88.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $536.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.96% in intraday trading to $13.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.17%, and it has moved by -33.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 423.60%. The short interest in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 9.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Optoelectronics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) shares have gone up 23.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.14% against 2.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.19 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.03 million and $45.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.80% and then jump by 25.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -74.26%. While earnings are projected to return 77.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Applied Optoelectronics Inc insiders own 4.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.49%, with the float percentage being 70.39%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 3.81% of all shares), a total value of $7.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.21 million shares, is of Portolan Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $4.39 million.