We Just Learned Something New! After SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES)’s -12.38% Loss This Week

During the recent session, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.66% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LAES share is $28.50, that puts it down -1448.91 from that peak though still a striking 50.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $45.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.84 million shares over the past three months.
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information
SEALSQ Corp (LAES) registered a -4.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.66% in intraday trading to $1.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.38%, and it has moved by -21.03% in 30 days. The short interest in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
LAES Dividends
SEALSQ Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders
SEALSQ Corp insiders own 46.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.82%, with the float percentage being 1.55%. Optiver Holding B.v. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5225.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $77957.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1928.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28765.0.