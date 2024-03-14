We Just Learned Something New! After MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO)’s -20.16% Loss This Week

During the last session, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s traded shares were 3.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.47% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the MLGO share is $15.60, that puts it down -2788.89 from that peak though still a striking 31.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $31.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.56 million shares over the past three months.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information
MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) registered a -7.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.47% in intraday trading to $0.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.16%, and it has moved by -40.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.68%. The short interest in MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.
MLGO Dividends
MicroAlgo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s Major holders
MicroAlgo Inc insiders own 83.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.81%, with the float percentage being 4.96%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39101.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $90323.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 22300.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $51513.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 39101.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90632.0 market value.