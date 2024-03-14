We Just Learned Something New About SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) This Week With Its -32.93% Loss

During the last session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $0.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $0.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.93%, and it has moved by -60.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.79%. The short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.