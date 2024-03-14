Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Rose 88.49% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 286.67%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares were 5.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.24% or $4.86. The 52-week high for the VKTX share is $99.41, that puts it down -38.15 from that peak though still a striking 88.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.28. The company’s market capitalization is $7.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.88 million shares over the past three months.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information
Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) registered a 7.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.24% in intraday trading to $71.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.08%, and it has moved by 126.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 583.38%. The short interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 12.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Viking Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) shares have gone up 374.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.88% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.00% this quarter and then drop -47.40% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.89%. While earnings are projected to return -22.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.
VKTX Dividends
Viking Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders
Viking Therapeutics Inc insiders own 5.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.60%, with the float percentage being 77.85%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.98 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $242.76 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $111.77 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $39.83 million.