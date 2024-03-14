Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) Has Been Falling -86.41% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. The 52-week high for the VLD share is $2.67, that puts it down -685.29 from that peak though still a striking 44.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $71.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.42 million shares over the past three months.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Velo3D Inc (VLD) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $0.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.32%, and it has moved by 10.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.41%. The short interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 24.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.