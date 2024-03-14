Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA)

During the recent session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.86% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the TNYA share is $8.09, that puts it down -73.61 from that peak though still a striking 64.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $358.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 585.56K shares over the past three months.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) registered a -13.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.86% in intraday trading to $4.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.03%, and it has moved by -11.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.86%. The short interest in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) is 2.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) shares have gone up 37.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.13% against 13.40.
TNYA Dividends
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.71%, with the float percentage being 79.96%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 13.85% of all shares), a total value of $55.18 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.38 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $37.46 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $5.72 million.