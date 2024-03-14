The ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Stock Jumped 7.17% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 3.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $6.93, that puts it down -36.42 from that peak though still a striking 76.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.20 million shares over the past three months.

The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $5.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 236.42%. The short interest in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 51.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.49 day(s) to cover.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73k and $360k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -72.60% and then drop by -94.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.79%.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc insiders own 80.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.94%, with the float percentage being 45.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.33 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $28.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $7.18 million.