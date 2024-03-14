The Future Belongs To Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the EXK share is $4.55, that puts it down -105.88 from that peak though still a striking 35.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $441.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.28 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.86% in intraday trading to $2.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.79%, and it has moved by 50.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.32%. The short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 10.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavour Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares have gone down -14.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 500.00% against 26.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.89 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.22 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.46 million and $50.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.69%, with the float percentage being 31.88%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.57 million shares (or 4.11% of all shares), a total value of $20.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.73 million shares, is of Jupiter Asset Management Limited’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 8.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.72 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $12.44 million.