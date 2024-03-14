The Current Price For ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $2.39, that puts it down -29.89 from that peak though still a striking 44.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $305.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.66% in intraday trading to $1.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by -2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.20%. The short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone up 27.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.39% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38k and $40k respectively.
While earnings are projected to return 67.81% in 2024.
ATAI Dividends
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.