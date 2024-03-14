The Current Price For Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the AKBA share is $1.84, that puts it down -34.31 from that peak though still a striking 64.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $257.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.42%, and it has moved by -10.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.99%. The short interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 8.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.69 day(s) to cover.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares have gone up 11.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.58% against 11.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.39 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.61 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.18 million and $40.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.40% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.17%. While earnings are projected to return 39.71% in 2024.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.21%, with the float percentage being 30.07%. Alerce Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.21 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $14.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $2.38 million.