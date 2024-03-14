The $6.78 Is The Price At Which Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares were 26.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 56.65% or $2.45. The 52-week high for the APM share is $17.49, that puts it down -157.96 from that peak though still a striking 80.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $35.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.
Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information
Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) registered a 56.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 56.65% in intraday trading to $6.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.96%, and it has moved by 327.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.25%. The short interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) is 342.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.
APM Dividends
Aptorum Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders
Aptorum Group Ltd insiders own 14.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.49%, with the float percentage being 1.75%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36467.0 shares (or 2.12% of all shares), a total value of $98460.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7190.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19413.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 35251.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79843.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2413.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $7576.0.