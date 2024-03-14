The $6.78 Is The Price At Which Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares were 26.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 56.65% or $2.45. The 52-week high for the APM share is $17.49, that puts it down -157.96 from that peak though still a striking 80.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $35.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) registered a 56.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 56.65% in intraday trading to $6.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.96%, and it has moved by 327.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.25%. The short interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) is 342.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.