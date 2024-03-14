The $1.39 Value Of Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares were 6.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.35% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BLUE share is $5.53, that puts it down -297.84 from that peak though still a striking 36.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $267.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.33 million shares over the past three months.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) registered a 3.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.35% in intraday trading to $1.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.14%, and it has moved by 27.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.43%. The short interest in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 34.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bluebird bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares have gone down -60.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.36% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -273.70% this quarter and then drop -338.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,027.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.62 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.12 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62k and $2.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26,706.50% and then jump by 745.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.14%. While earnings are projected to return 48.16% in 2024, the next five years will return 45.80% per annum.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Bluebird bio Inc insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.61%, with the float percentage being 70.88%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.36 million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $53.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 13.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.39 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $11.15 million.