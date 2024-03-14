Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.15

During the recent session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SLI share is $4.85, that puts it down -321.74 from that peak though still a striking 3.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $204.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $1.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by -16.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.42%. The short interest in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is 5.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.