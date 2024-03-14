Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Investing Potential Is $8.19

During the recent session, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s traded shares were 2.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.40% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the RUM share is $11.25, that puts it down -37.36 from that peak though still a striking 59.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.38 million shares over the past three months.
Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information
Rumble Inc (RUM) registered a -3.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.40% in intraday trading to $8.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.36%, and it has moved by 18.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.72%. The short interest in Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) is 13.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.
Rumble Inc (RUM) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.20% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.13 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.47 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.96 million and $17.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.00% and then jump by 27.60% in the coming quarter. While earnings are projected to return -1240.00% in 2024.
RUM Dividends
Rumble Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders
Rumble Inc insiders own 29.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.57%, with the float percentage being 32.08%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 8.30% of all shares), a total value of $83.24 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $55.71 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rumble Inc (RUM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $15.39 million.