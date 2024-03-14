Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO)

During the recent session, ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.00% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CLRO share is $2.48, that puts it down -37.78 from that peak though still a striking 65.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $43.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 million shares over the past three months.
ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information
ClearOne Inc (CLRO) registered a -10.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.00% in intraday trading to $1.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 94.62%, and it has moved by 87.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.02%. The short interest in ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) is 88430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.
ClearOne Inc (CLRO) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.60% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.68 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.21 million by the end of Dec 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.70% and then drop by -22.10% in the coming quarter.
CLRO Dividends
ClearOne Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders
ClearOne Inc insiders own 49.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.15%, with the float percentage being 10.24%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.69 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ClearOne Inc (CLRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $94407.0.