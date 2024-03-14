Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: LFWD) Has Been Falling -12.46% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.50% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LFWD share is $1.30, that puts it down -106.35 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $37.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.64K shares over the past three months.
Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) trade information
Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) registered a -12.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.50% in intraday trading to $0.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.29%, and it has moved by -28.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.46%. The short interest in Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.66 day(s) to cover.
Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Rewalk Robotics Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) shares have gone down -24.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.00% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.48 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.23 million and $1.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 345.50% and then jump by 384.70% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.11%. While earnings are projected to return 29.73% in 2024.
LFWD Dividends
Rewalk Robotics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD)’s Major holders
Rewalk Robotics Ltd. insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.64%, with the float percentage being 21.06%.