Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.22% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RENB share is $5.25, that puts it down -74.42 from that peak though still a striking 87.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $432.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.80K shares over the past three months.
Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) trade information
Renovaro Inc. (RENB) registered a -3.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.22% in intraday trading to $3.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.16%, and it has moved by -10.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 164.04%. The short interest in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.64%.
RENB Dividends
Renovaro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s Major holders
Renovaro Inc. insiders own 29.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.81%, with the float percentage being 2.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Renovaro Inc. (RENB) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 79245.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $71201.0.