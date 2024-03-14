Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS)’s 42.26% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.87% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $3.79, that puts it down -87.62 from that peak though still a striking 62.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $40.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) registered a -16.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.87% in intraday trading to $2.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.26%, and it has moved by 29.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.58%. The short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 54880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) shares have gone up 21.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.05% against 11.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.20%. While earnings are projected to return 14.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 39.60% per annum.
RGLS Dividends
Regulus Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders
Regulus Therapeutics Inc insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.38%, with the float percentage being 61.43%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 19.16% of all shares), a total value of $7.71 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 16.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 14.45% of the stock, which is worth about $5.82 million.