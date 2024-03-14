Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS)’s 42.26% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.87% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $3.79, that puts it down -87.62 from that peak though still a striking 62.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $40.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) registered a -16.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.87% in intraday trading to $2.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.26%, and it has moved by 29.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.58%. The short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 54880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.