ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Is Up 24.83% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -16.29% – What To Do Now

During the last session, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PROK share is $14.19, that puts it down -852.35 from that peak though still a striking 24.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $100.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 613.22K shares over the past three months.
ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information
ProKidney Corp (PROK) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $1.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.83%, and it has moved by 12.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.19%. The short interest in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) is 14.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 28.56 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ProKidney Corp (PROK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ProKidney Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProKidney Corp (PROK) shares have gone down -80.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -182.61% against 11.30.
While earnings are projected to return -111.71% in 2024.
PROK Dividends
ProKidney Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders
ProKidney Corp insiders own 21.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.59%, with the float percentage being 70.58%. Social Capital Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.27 million shares (or 21.55% of all shares), a total value of $148.52 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 9.7 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 15.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $108.49 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProKidney Corp (PROK) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $11.86 million.