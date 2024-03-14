Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Received An -21.57% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $5.41, that puts it down -97.45 from that peak though still a striking 54.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.33 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $2.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by -15.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.91%. The short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 73.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opendoor Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares have gone down -21.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.58% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 56.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.52 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.12 billion and $1.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -65.20% and then drop by -22.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.03%. While earnings are projected to return -75.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc insiders own 11.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.05%, with the float percentage being 68.69%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 86.26 million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $234.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $137.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 21.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.19 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $52.11 million.