NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Has Gained 115.20% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares were 8.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.92% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the SMR share is $9.84, that puts it down -38.98 from that peak though still a striking 74.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $543.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) registered a 12.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.92% in intraday trading to $7.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 67.77%, and it has moved by 147.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.71%. The short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 15.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.13 day(s) to cover.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuScale Power Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares have gone up 14.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.18% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 116.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.94 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.63 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 160.00% and then jump by 147.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 2.99% in 2024.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

NuScale Power Corporation insiders own 25.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.64%, with the float percentage being 77.30%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $36.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 million.