Now Is The Time To Buy Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI)

During the last session, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.38% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the GFAI share is $36.90, that puts it down -884.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $36.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 404.09K shares over the past three months.
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) registered a 15.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.38% in intraday trading to $3.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.83%, and it has moved by 32.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.71%. The short interest in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.
GFAI Dividends
Guardforce AI Co Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders
Guardforce AI Co Ltd insiders own 22.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.98%, with the float percentage being 2.56%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 64800.0 shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 38898.0 shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.