Now Is The Time To Buy Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX)

During the last session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares were 4.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.76. The 52-week high for the AMLX share is $38.32, that puts it down -1013.95 from that peak though still a striking 21.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $232.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -81.94%, and it has moved by -78.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.96%. The short interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) shares have gone down -83.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.57% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 650.00% this quarter and then drop -35.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.41 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.67 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.43 million and $98.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.60% and then jump by 14.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -230.28% in 2024.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 14.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.79%, with the float percentage being 122.19%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.93 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $106.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.87 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $105.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $29.93 million.