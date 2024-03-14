Now Is A Good Time To Buy Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI)

During the recent session, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares were 35.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.63% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the WIMI share is $1.39, that puts it up 5.44 from that peak though still a striking 61.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $112.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) registered a 33.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.63% in intraday trading to $1.47, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.66%, and it has moved by 59.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.53%. The short interest in Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.