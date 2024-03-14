Now Is A Good Time To Buy Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STI)

During the last session, Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.19% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the STI share is $13.85, that puts it down -1008.0 from that peak though still a striking 70.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $102.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.
Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information
Solidion Technology Inc (STI) registered a -13.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.19% in intraday trading to $1.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 131.05%, and it has moved by 38.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.42%. The short interest in Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.
Solidion Technology Inc (STI) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.
STI Dividends
Solidion Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI)’s Major holders
Solidion Technology Inc insiders own 83.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.61%, with the float percentage being 9.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2019, the company held over 35.11 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 33.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2019, these shares were valued at $2.34 billion.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solidion Technology Inc (STI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2019 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $771.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.42 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $716.71 million.