Now Is A Good Time To Buy Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP)

During the recent session, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $3.20, that puts it down -126.95 from that peak though still a striking 21.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $255.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.92 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) registered a -3.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.42% in intraday trading to $1.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.99%, and it has moved by -12.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.17%. The short interest in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 14.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solid Power Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solid Power Inc (SLDP) shares have gone down -31.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.51% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.07 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.79 million and $4.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.40% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc insiders own 19.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.36%, with the float percentage being 34.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.13 million shares (or 6.24% of all shares), a total value of $28.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc (SLDP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.55 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $7.52 million.