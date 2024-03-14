Now Is A Good Time To Buy Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB)

During the recent session, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the RKLB share is $8.05, that puts it down -91.67 from that peak though still a striking 13.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.60 million shares over the past three months.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information
Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $4.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.08%, and it has moved by -5.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.10%. The short interest in Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 47.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Rocket Lab USA Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) shares have gone down -21.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 14.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.08 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.5 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.9 million and $61.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.20% and then jump by 72.40% in the coming quarter.
RKLB Dividends
Rocket Lab USA Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders
Rocket Lab USA Inc insiders own 10.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.41%, with the float percentage being 60.99%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 74.75 million shares (or 15.28% of all shares), a total value of $313.21 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 40.74 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $170.69 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 11.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.35 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $35.0 million.